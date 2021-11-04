110521_MDJ_Dateline_KiwanisJudge.jpg

Pictured from left are Senior Judge and former president of the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club James Bodiford and Superior Court Judge Ann Harris.

 Special

On Oct. 25, Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris spoke to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on "Providing Justice During A Pandemic."

Judge Harris informed the members of the safety measures taken by the courts to keep jurors safe and healthy while providing justice and keeping docket numbers low.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.