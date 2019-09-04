Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has partnered with SunTrust Bank, The Home Depot and the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County to hold a series of financial and home maintenance classes for local Habitat for Humanity homeowners at The onUp Experience at SunTrust Park.
The financial classes, called “Making Effective Decisions to Ensure My Financial Future,” were presented by NW Metro Atlanta Habitat board member Sharon Marshall, first vice president and senior financial manager with SunTrust Bank. Marshall taught homeowners on the topics of budgeting: fixed and variable expenses; bill paying; creating a spending plan; increasing one's income; saving tips and calculating one's net worth. She also explained the differences in credit scores (FICO score and VantageScore); difference between 401(k) and IRA, and how to join The SunTrust onUp Movement.
NW Metro Atlanta Habitat board member Meredith Houseworth, national group portfolio manager in the Healthcare Real Estate Group for KeyBank, in partnership with The Home Depot, is currently conducting classes on home maintenance. Houseworth trained participants on the cost of delaying home maintenance, how to reduce costs by doing routine maintenance and how to follow a list of maintenance items by season.
Mike D’Agostino and Tracy Grain from The Home Depot Merchants Walk store No. 111 in East Cobb trained the homeowners how to change a light fixture, how to change a shower head, how to patch a hole in the wall.
Mike Llewellyn, Cobb County Master Gardener, trained the group on landscape maintenance, foundation plant care, how often to water, how much to water and how often to cut the lawn.
The final home maintenance class will take place on Sept. 24.
Interested participants can contact NW Metro Atlanta Habitat at 770-432-7954.
