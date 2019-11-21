Sunday is the final day to donate canned and non-perishable food items to the Thanksgiving Food Drive at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
All food collected through Sunday will be distributed to local families in need by Caring Heart Foundation, a local non-profit organization. Items accepted for the drive include corn, rice, green beans, peas, carrots, dry beans, stuffing, canned fruit, gravy, candied yams, boxed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
The library's are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 770-509-2725 or visit www.cobbcat.org/event/thanksgiving-food-giveaway/all/.
