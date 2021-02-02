Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Lane in Acworth, has postponed its interdenominational GriefShare meetings due to COVID-19.
The meetings, which were originally scheduled to start on Feb. 7, will now begin March 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Room M114. Meetings will also be held online via Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
This seminar is a Bible-based program designed to support those who are coping with the death of a loved one. While the course is a 13-week seminar, each session is stand-alone and participants can attend anytime.
The cost is $15 per person, which includes a workbook, and scholarships are available. Register at www.griefshare.org.
For more information, call 770-975-4595.
