Summit Baptist Church in Acworth will host Griefshare, an interdenominational seminar, starting on Aug. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The seminar is a Bible-based program designed for people that have experienced the death of a family member or friend. Participants will be around others that understand their feelings.
This is a 13-week seminar with each session being a stand alone session. Participants can come anytime during the 13 weeks.
The cost is $15 per person and scholarships are available. The group will meet in Room M111 at the church.
For more information, call 770-975-4595.
