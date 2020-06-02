The Summer Adventure 2020 is a reading program for all ages and encourages participants to learn and explore now through Aug. 1.
Participants can track their reading and activities by creating a Beanstack account. As participants read and engage in activities, they are eligible to earn badges and prizes. They will also be entered into the grand prize drawing for a free box of books at the fall 2020 book sale.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/summer.
