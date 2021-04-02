Cobb County PARKS has summertime Camp Counselor and Camp Coordinator positions available.
These positions work in various capacities throughout the Cobb County PARKS System. Applications will be accepted until all the positions are filled.
For more information or to apply for these positions, please call one of the following locations:
- Ward Recreation Center, Tara Vroman at 770-528-8885
- Fullers Recreation Center, Clinton Jones at 770-509-2737
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lionel Garrett at 770-439-3611
- Fair Oaks Recreation Center, Dorian Cameron at 770-528-4333. Note: The phone number changes to 770-528-4053 on April 5.
- Windy Hill Community Center (Therapeutics), Clintina Mitchell at 770-528-2562
Workers must be at least 18 years of age and available for the duration of the summer camp season. Salary varies depending on assigned position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.