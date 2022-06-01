Starting in early June, Happy Helpings, Georgia’s Summer Food Service Program, will provide meals to children free of charge at three Cobb County public libraries.
Cobb County Public Library is teaming with Georgia Educational Resources Inc. for the third year to provide summer meal service, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. The food will be distributed through drive-through service in library parking lots.
Packages of 14 meals each – one full week of breakfasts and lunches – will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last one day per week at the following locations and dates, excluding the week July 4-8:
Tuesdays, June 7 to July 26, 10 a.m. to noon, at Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. Call 770-528-2320.
Wednesdays, June 8 to July 27, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. Call 678-398-5828
Thursdays, June 9 to July 28, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw. Call 770-801-5320.
Prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, the meals are free for children ages 18 and younger. Adults 19 years and older who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities will also receive meals.
Last year, CCPL and GER provided 36,076 meals to 2,787 children through a drive-through service at libraries.
