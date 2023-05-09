Parents are making plans to send their children to summer camps as the school year comes to an end.
To ensure that children with disabilities can attend summer camps in the same way as children without disabilities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that it has sent a flyer to summer camps located within the Northern District of Georgia to remind these groups of their legal obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Summer camps provide fun and important developmental opportunities for children and offer parents and caregivers a safe place for their children to socialize with one another during the summer,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Children with disabilities deserve an equal opportunity to safely participate in camp activities and programs. This is not an option; it is the law.”
Under the ADA, summer camps, whether private or run by municipalities and counties, must afford reasonable modifications to ensure that children with disabilities can participate fully in camp programs and activities. Camps must evaluate each child on an individual basis and train their staff in the requirements of the ADA. Camps must also pay for the cost of any reasonable modifications necessary for a child with a disability to participate in camp activities.
For more information, visit www.ada.gov or call the Civil Rights Hotline at 404-581-4626.
