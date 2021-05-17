The Cobb County Public Library will present Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations outdoors at four libraries on Friday.
THe all-ages events will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta; the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
The Summer Adventure Challenge is designed to encourage reading from June 1 to July 31. "Tails & Tales" is the 2021 summer reading theme, highlighting animal stories and habitats from across the globe.
Supporters for the local program include Georgia Public Library Service and Cobb Library Foundation.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.
