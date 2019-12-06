The Christmas season brings family photos - some happy, some not.
RE/MAX PURE and Motto Mortgage are presenting the Holly Jolly (and not so Jolly) Santa Photo Contest.
Share your favorite photographs with Santa at www.mdjonline.com/hollyjolly.
Nominations can be submitted until noon on Dec. 13. Voting will run from 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22.
The winning photograph will be featured in the Christmas Day edition of the Marietta Daily Journal.
