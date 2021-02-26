The Atlanta Regional Commission's Sustainable Connections Internship Program is accepting student applications and community proposals through April 30.
This program connects talented university students in the region with local governments and nonprofits in need of sustainability programming assistance.
The internship program engages students in meaningful work with communities, connects students working toward sustainability careers and helps communities implement sustainability initiatives.
Projects proposed by local governments and nonprofits may be focused on waste reduction and recycling, green building, energy efficiency, air quality and transportation, land use, trees and greenspace and employee and community education.
For more information, visit atlantaregional.org/sustainableconnections, email cjackson@atlantaregional.org or or call 470-378-1553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.