The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced that artists can submit work for consideration for the Metro Montage XXI exhibition now through .
This is the Museum's 21st annual juried exhibition featuring all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique in art. It will feature works of fine art by contemporary artists tha showcase the diverstiy and skills within the nation's culture.
An anonymous panel will select works of art from over 500 submissions. The Museum will utilize all of its galleries for the exhibition.
Submission deadline is April 16 at 11:59 p.m. Entry fee is $35 for MCMA members, $40 non-members. The exhibition will run from July 10 to Sept., 5. Awards are $750 first place, $500 second place and $250 third place.
To apply, visit https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org/metro-montage-xxi/.
