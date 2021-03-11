The Acworth Arts Alliance announced that the submission deadline for "Emerging vs. Experience" exhibit is April 15 at midnight.
Submissions are open to artists 65 and older, who can hand deliver thier works. This exhibit will run from May 1-22 and will also include artwork provided by the students of North Cobb Christian School.
A reception is planned for May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m.
For submission guidelines and to submit one's submission form, visit acworthartsalliance.org/guidelines.
The "Something for Everyone" exhibit will continue through April 24. An open house is planned for April 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
