Six Flags Over Georgia, the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru and the Northwest YMCA of Atlanta have teamed up to launch the first-ever Stuff the Monster Truck Food Drive.
Hot Wheels Monster Truck fans can donate five non-perishable items to receive discounted admission to the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru at the gate. The food drive will run now through Sunday and Feb. 12-14.
All donations benefit the Northwest YMCA of Atlanta children and families through their hunger relief efforts.
The Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is at Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Rierside Parkway SW in Austell. The larger-than-life event, which is open daily through Feb. 28, showcases over 50 fan-favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks & Garage of Legends vehciles. Guests can travel safely through the nearly two mile long event in their own vehicles.
For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/events/hot-wheels-ultimate-drive-thru.
