Students from the Stilesboro Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wanted to do something special to recognize their teachers.
Not able to plan an in-person program, the students created a virtual Distinguished Educator program to honor their teachers before the school year ended.
Filmed and produced by Harrison High School sophomore Cooper Craig, the 30-minute tribute to teachers includes music, prayers and talks by students from the congregation as well as remarks by Stephen Snow, bishop of the Stilesboro Ward, and Cobb County School Board chairman Randy Scamihorn. The
highlight of the production is the segment featuring each student’s special thoughts about theteacher they nominated as a Distinguished Educator.
After Lost Mountain Middle School student Emmaline Krogh gave the opening prayer, Yolanda Brooks, Makayla Knickerbocker and Camilla Craig sang “A Great Work” in honor of the teachers.
Highlighting the program was the segment where students spoke briefly about why they nominated their Distinguished Educator.
Scamihorn closed the program by thanking the students who honored teachers in 12 different schools. Each of the honored Distinguished Educators received certificates presented to them by their principals.
