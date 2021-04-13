Cobb students have an opportunity to show love for their local government at the national level.
In an effort to bolster civic education in schools and communities while educating youth on the role of county government, the National Association of Counties launched the “I Love My County Because” Art Contest. The competition submission period is open now through May 31. There is no entry fee.
“I encourage all students across Cobb County to submit their artwork to the ‘I Love My County Because’ contest,” said Cobb County chairwoman Lisa Cupid. “By participating, we county leaders across our nation hope to raise awareness about county programs and services that impact people’s lives every day.”
Children and young adults ages 18 and under are invited to create artwork for a 2021-2022 “Counties Matter” calendar in celebration of National County Government Month in April. Winning artwork will be featured in an 18-month NACo calendar, which will be distributed to NACo members nationwide. Winners' artwork will also be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
For a full list of eligibility criteria and rules, visit naco.org/ncgm.
