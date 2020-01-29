The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have open auditions for two musicals on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10-11.
Forever Plaid is seeking four male roles, ages 18 and up. The Strand is seeking actors who are great at holding intricate, four part harmony and are as skilled at blending with other singers as they are singing solo and have great comedic timing. While there is generally no formal dancing in the show, all four actors must have excellent rhythm and must be able to learn intricate movement quickly.
Smoke on the Mountain is seeking four male and three female roles, ages 17-50. Performers must be able to sing, act and play an instrument with the exception of one role that requires the use of American Sign Language.
For more audition details, visit strandmarietta.org.
