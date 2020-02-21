The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have open auditions for two music revues on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.
Casting consideration is for "Jukebox Giants: Motown & More," which will run Aug. 14-23; and "A Christmas Tradition," which will run Dec. 11-23. Both productions are high-energy song and dance revues.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/audition-announcement/audition-music-revues-2020.
