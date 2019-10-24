The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE in Marietta, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. will screen on the silent horror film classic, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."
There will be musical accompaniment by Ron Carter on the mighty Allen Theatre Organ. The show will also begin with a pops concert by former Fox Theatre house organist Jay Mitchell.
Costumes are encouraged. After the show, participants can have their pictures taken at the organ.
Tickets are $10 general admission and $9 for seniors, students and military. Children ages 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 770-283-0080, online at www.earlsmithstrand.org.
