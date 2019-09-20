The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will be screening “The Kid Brother,” on Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. as part of its silent film series. The event will feature a theater organ pops pre-show by Associate Strand Organist Larry Davis. The musical score film accompaniment will be performed by House Organist Ron Carter on the Strand’s Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.
“The Kid Brother” is a 1927 American classic silent comedy. In the film, Lloyd’s character Harold Hickory, a feeble boy in an otherwise brawny family, is known for being clever — and getting into trouble. After inviting the lovely carnival worker Mary Powers into his home, Hickory discovers that a large sum of money entrusted to his father, the sheriff, has gone missing.
In this slapstick tale of mystery, Hickory must think fast in order to clear his family name, even if it means facing the strongman Sandoni.
Audiences are invited to enjoy this pristine film print in a historic art deco theatre with live musical accompaniment on a theater organ, the way films were presented in the 1920s. Tickets are $10 general admission, $9 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at earlsmithstrand.org, from the box office two hours prior to show time or by calling 770-293-0080. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult and will have the opportunity to play the theater organ after the show.
