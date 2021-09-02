The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have a screening of Ghost, PG-13, on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
Patrick Swayze plays a ghost who teams up with a psychic played by Whoopi Goldberg to uncover the truth behind his murder - and to rescue his sweetheart played by Demi Moore. Participants can also enjoy a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org.
