The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE in Marietta, in partnership with the Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society presents the 1927 epic science fiction masterpiece Metropolis.
The screening will be accompanied live by renowned theatre organist Clark Wilson on the Strand's Mighty Allen Theatre Organ. Wilson has toured America accompanying this silent epic using the original 1927 orchestral score that he has transcribed for the organ.
The Strand presented Metropolis three years ago to an almost sold out house.
The film portrays a futuristic utopian city sharply divided between the working class and city planners. The son of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences. Participants can see the first on screen robot, Maria.
Tickets are $14-18 reserved seating. VIP tickets include a meet and greet with the artist, a mini-concert and a drink and popcorn.
For more information, visit www.earlsmithstrand.org or call 770-293-0080.
