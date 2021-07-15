The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have Mamma Mia! and Margaritas on July 24 at 3 and 8 p.m.

Set on the colorful Greek island of Kalokairi, the film's plot serves as a lively background for a wealth of ABBA songs. The Strand will have a margarita bar to complement this big screening showing.

A live organ pops variety show and sing-along will start a half hour before the movie.

For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.secure.force.com/ticket/#/.

