The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have "Lewis Grizzard: In His Own Words" from April 17-19.
Actor Bill Oberst Jr. returns to The Strand to perform his celebrated production, which is a loving tribute to the Southern writer and humorist. Oberst performs selections of Grizzard's best-loved stories and jokes in a show that Grizzard's family says is the closest thing to seeing the late great spokesman of the South onstage again.
Grizzard was a widely syndicated columnist until his death at age 47. He appeared in 450 daily newspapers. His best-selling books included five No. 1 Bestsellers on the New York Times Bestseller list.
For more information, visit http://earlsmithstrand.org.
