The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have Departure: The Journey Tribute Band on July 30 at 8:15 p.m.
Participants can get the VIP ticket package and get a private pre-show mini-concert, early access to seating, two drink tickets, and a poster signed by the band.
In their twelve years together, Departure has become the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation.
Those that bought tickets to the May 2020 Departure show that was postponed, those tickets will automatically be transferred to this event.
For more information, visit www.earlsmithstrand.org.
