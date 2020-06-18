The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta has joined the National Independent Venue Association.
The theatre has joined the fight for survival alongside more than 1,000 other independent venues and promoters across the country to ensure that local music scenes return after the pandemic has passed.
NIVA is headed to Capitol Hill to request emergency relief and is providing member venues with resources and education to help preserve the live music ecosystems in Georgia and beyond.
With the entire industry at a standstill, independent venues, promoters and the multitude of people they employ are facing a crisis – revenues are frozen, while significant overhead and financial obligations remain. With no concrete date of return, leading industry magazine Pollstar estimated a $9 billion loss in ticket sales alone – not counting food and beverage revenue - if venues remain closed through the end of the year.
Ninety percent of NIVA members predict they will not be able to reopen if there is no financial support and the shutdown extends to six months. There have also been forecasts that the shutdowns will go into 2021.
In addition to supporting employees and artists who are dependent upon live music for their livelihoods, the industry serves as a magnet and financial engine for local economies. For every dollar small venues generate in ticket sales, area restaurants, hotels and retail establishments realize $12 in revenue. While independent venues and promoters are small businesses, the estimated direct annual impact they provide to their local communities nears $10 billion.
NIVA is seeking modifications to small business loans and the Payroll Protection Program, tax relief, mortgage and rent forbearance, continued unemployment insurance for employees and guidance on how to reopen safely when the time comes.
Membership is at no cost to independent venues. For more information, visit https://www.nivassoc.org.
