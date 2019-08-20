Ring, ring!
If you hear the Earl Smith Strand Theatre calling Wednesday (or a Friend of the Strand), be ready to pull out your wallet as the historic theater on the Marietta Square is hosting its annual Call-a-Thon.
During the Call-a-Thon, volunteers and board members spend eight hours calling members of the community for support while live entertainment is broadcast hourly via earlsmithstrand.org. The Call-a-Thon will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. The theatre will be open to the public free of charge during the event, so stop by if you would like to donate in person and/or enjoy musical acts taking place on the stage.
The Strand is a nonprofit arts organization so all donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.