The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is looking for weird and wonderful talent.
Residents can share with The Strand videos of themselves doing their best party trick or showing off a special talent for a chance to be featured on a Saturday night StrandTV special.
Videos should be one minute or less. Submissions, which are open to all ages, need to be PG and should not use any music, photos or other copyrighted material.
Videos can be submitted to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfcmLjRf0mshtSpyovtpSCUggXOfNMExMbRGBJIEO0WfAZH8Q/viewform.
