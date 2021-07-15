The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have their first Strand Ole Opry of 2021 on July 31 at 8 p.m.
The event will celebrate the music of Johnny Cash and June Carter.
The Strand Ole Opry features a band of musicians on the banjo, upright bass, fiddle, guitar, a host of guest vocalists and good ole storytelling in a night of folksy entertainment on The Strand stage. Participants can join the performers in the Lumiere Lounge for a drink and a post-show hootenanny after the show.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
