Sweetwater Storytime meets Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at Sweetwater Valley Library, located in the City of Austell’s Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, in Austell.
The free, in-person interactive storytime events are for children ages 5 and younger with a participating adult. No registration is required.
Library hours are Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 770-819-3290 or visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.
