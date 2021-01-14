While most fourth graders are polishing their routine writing skills, one Still Elementary School student was wrapping up writing her first chapter book.
Victoria Dickerson recently released her book, “The Adventures of Super Vickie, The First Issue,” on Amazon. The book is the first of her three-part series, which she began writing when she was eight.
Dickerson's series details how a young girl’s love of pizza leads to her adventurous new life as a superhero who must save the day and defeat several villains.
Not only is the Still Elementary student a published author, but she is also the co-founder of Books By Vickie LLC. She will use this business name to continue her entrepreneurship, promoting her books for years to come.
Dickerson's mother Toni Dickerson, who serves as the school counselor at Lovinggood Middle School, praised her daughter’s teachers for playing an intricate part in the young author’s educational journey.
For more information, visit https://amzn.to/3ss9erp.
