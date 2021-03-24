Scott Christopher has been named as a client advisor for Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm.
Christopher is a litigation attorney with extensive experience in workers’ compensation, personal injury and professional malpractice.
Prior to joining the firm, he was an attorney with Slappey & Sadd and was the owner and managing partner of The Christopher Law Firm, both in Atlanta.
He holds a Juris Doctor from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is licensed to practice law in both Georgia and North Carolina. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Section and an Atlanta Bar Association Workers’ Compensation and Construction Law Section Member.
For more information, visit www.sterlingseacrest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.