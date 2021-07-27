Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, will have Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue through Sunday.
Show times are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.
The show features local talent that has been a part of the Atlanta area theater scene for several years including Avis LaShawn, LaMonte Williams, Jamie Moreen and Lauren Highsmith. Stepp Stewart, creator of the show, will once again direct and choreograph the high energy production. This version has added 12-year-old, Antavious Ellis, as Michael Jackson.
Every show will feature a lottery to win up to four free tickets per show. A portion of the lottery proceeds will support theatrical summer camps.
The Motown Revue will run approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes with a 10 minute intermission. The songs will be performed in the style of Motown artists like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, The Marvellettes, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight and The Pips, and The Temptations.
Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square will also host Stepp Stewart’s Cotton Club Revue, which will star the Broadway veteran himself from Aug. 20 to Oct. 3.
For more information, visit https://www.theatreinthesquare.net.
