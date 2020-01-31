The New Year brings an additional option for teens and even older drivers who need a road test for a Georgia driver’s license.
Customers may continue to make an appointment for a road skills test at a DDS Center or they can take the driver’s test with an approved driver’s education instructor after completing a driver’s ed program.
Drivers who opt to take the test with an approved instructor receive a "Road Test Certificate" if they pass the road test. The “Road Test Certificate” is taken to any DDS Center to receive a driver's license without any additional tests.
Customers may still use the official app DDS 2 GO, available for free, to make a road test appointment for any DDS center.
For more information, visit www.dds.georgia.gov or https://dds.georgia.gov/certified-third-party-testers for the list of Certified Driver Training Schools offering the DDS Road Skills Test.
