The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have Star Wars Day: May The 4th be With You on May 4 from 5 to 6 p.m.

There will be a presentation of a life-size BB-8 Droid by a special guest, Star Wars themed snacks, cut outs based on The Mandalorian and making miniature Jawas.

This program is for tweens and teens in grades 5-12. Space is limited. Registration is required.

