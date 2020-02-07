GFour Productions, producers of Menopause the Musical and Tony-nominated Fiddler on the Roof, announced that their new play Middletown will be performed Feb. 18-23 at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta.
The cast will star Didi Conn, know as Frenchy the beauty school dropout in Grease; Sandy Duncan, known for her portrayal of Peter in Peter Pan; Donny Most, known for his role as Ralph Malph in the hit TV show Happy Days; and Adrian Zmed, best known for his starring roles in the Bachelor Party and TV’s T.J. Hooker.
Middletown follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives.
The performance schedule is Feb. 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 22-23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $39-$52.
For more information, call 770-293-0080 or visit www.strandmarietta.org.
