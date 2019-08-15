The first ever SagerStrong 3K Stadium Fun Run will be held Aug. 25 inside SunTrust Park.
The family-friendly event will have a 3K run, a walk and a short dash on the field, for ages seven and under.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Runners begin the 3K at 8 a.m., walkers at 8:20 a.m. and the Dash will follow.
The 3K course, designed for the baseball enthusiast, will take participants inside and throughout SunTrust Park from home plate on the Braves' infield, the main concourse and a maze of ramps to different levels of the stadium.
Dash participants will receive a t-shirt. Runners will receive a t-shirt, an Atlanta Braves game ticket to the Braves vs. Giants game on Sept. 21.
The event will end with a part in the left field concourse with food options, music and prizes.
All proceeds raised will benefit the SagerStrong Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in Training, Georgia Chapater. Costs for the 3K are $39 for upper level ticket, $49 for lower level ticket; and $10 for Dash participants.
Register at sagerstrongfoundation.org.
