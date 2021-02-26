Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day On March 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Participants can sit in one's car enjoying a parade of decorated cars and small presents. The event is sponsored by Heritage of Sandy Plains, First Step Physical Therapy, United Military Care, Cindy Richards with Best Nest Senior Advisors, Dignity Memorial and Overture.
The event is free, but advance registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900.
