The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County Inc. are hosting their 21th Annual Plant Sale and Expo on April 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Equestrian Center at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
The event, held rain or shine, will offer a wide selection of plants, including native azaleas, perennials for sun and shade, heirloom vegetables and roses. There are over 80 vendors also offering hand crafted items made from ceramics, glass, wood, leather, textiles, beeswax and recycled materials.
Admission and parking are free. Proceeds benefit the 18 community, demonstration and school gardens throughout Cobb County as well as free educational programs.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbmastergardeners.com.
