The Tara Winds Community Band will have the 31st annual Music of the Season Concert Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Kennesaw State University Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way in Kennesaw.
The concert, conducted by Dr. Andrea Derenzis Strauss, Steve Giove and Stan Kramer, will feature the Starr's Mill High School Chanticleer, Dr. John L. Odom & TW Machine. Special guest soloists are Amber Greer and Matthew McCord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.