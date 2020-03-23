The State Road and Tollway Authority announced Monday that it will shift Customer Service Call Center hours of operations to 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist customers with Peach Pass and Xpress services.

This modification of customer service center hours is temporary based on adjustments that must be made in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Xpress transit operations.

Peach Pass customers can contact Peach Pass Customer Service at 1-855-724-7277 or email customerservice@peachpass.com.

Xpress customers can contact Xpress at 1-844-977-7742 or email customerservice@xpressga.com.

For more information about SRTA entities, visit https://www.srta.ga.gov.

