Help your child’s “reading brain” by diving into the Community Scope and Sequence used by The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, the Pre-K Center for Marietta City Schools, and nine other early learning centers in Marietta in correlation with the Literacy and Justice for All campaign.
Each month there is a different focus on themes and “anchor” books that reinforce the themes. In March, young students will answer inquiry questions like: How do living things change and grow? and What does change mean and what is it for?
With Spring coming, March is also all about insects, plants and life cycles. Living things are constantly growing and changing and now is the time to get outside with one's children and explore all the exciting things that are beginning to happen as the weather warms.
As one reads with their children think aloud, make predictions and talk about new vocabulary words. This will build their inferential thinking skills, vocabulary knowledge and increase reading comprehension skills. Engage in conversations with the children about insects, plants and animals.
March’s anchor books are "City Green" by DyAnne DiSalvo-Ryan, "The Very Greedy Bee" by Steve Smallman, "Farfallina and Marcel" by Holly Keller and "But No Elephants" by Jerry Smath.
Families are encouraged to visit the public library or find the books at a local store. Suggested activities that families can do with their children to deepen their understanding and promote these themes and inquiry questions include:
- Dig in the dirt and plant something as a family. Cherry tomatoes, sun flowers and marigolds are a few child friendly options.
- This is also a great time to help take care of the birds by hanging a birdhouse or making a birdfeeder. One can make a birdhouse or a birdfeeder using a milk carton. One can also spread peanut butter on a toilet paper roll and roll it in birdseed, then place the roll on a tree branch and watch the birds enjoy the snack.
As the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign, the Cobb Collaborative is pleased to increase awareness of this community-wide opportunity to develop strong readers.
If businesses or organizations are interested in learning more and promoting the Community Scope and Sequence by providing information and resources to families, contact the Cobb Collaborative’s Literacy Coordinator Leslie Danford at ldanford@cobbcollaborative.org.
The Cobb Collaborative is a membership of non-profit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations and citizens who share ideas, expertise, and resources to improve outcomes for children and families in Cobb.
