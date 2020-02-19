Closing out their 60th Anniversary season, The Georgia Ballet will present Coppelia – a charming, funny and comical ballet for all ages to attend.
The ballet will run March 19-22 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater in Marietta. Opening night on March 19 is the sensory friendly performance, which is tailored for children and adults with visual and auditory sensitivites.
Coppelia is about Dr. Coppelius, a doctor who has made a life-size dancing doll that is so lifelike that Franz, a village youth, becomes extremely infatuated with it and sets aside his heart’s true desire, Swanhilda. The plot takes an interesting twist when Swanhilda shows him his folly by dressing as the doll, pretending to make it come to life and ultimately saving him from an untimely end at the hands of the inventor.
To purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaballet.org/season or call 770-528-0881. Group discounts are also available.
