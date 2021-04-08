The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a Spring Festival on April 14 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event will feature a touchless 2D Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. Participants can pick up the Scavenger Hunt sheet at the Red Avenue Tent and start hunting eggs. The first 100 kids to return the sheet with where each egg is located will receive a coupon for either a free Smallcakes Cupcake or free 5 oz. Menchies frozen yogurt to be redeemed the day of the event.
Participants can also take a picture in the butterfly chair with the Easter Bunny. Photos are first-come, first-served and taken with you own camera or cellphone. No tickets or reservations required.
There will also be a balloonist, caricaturist and mini-Farmers Market.
For more information, visit www.avenueeastcobb.com/events.
