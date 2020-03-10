The week of April 5-9, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will be offering special programs for children/families as a way to engage kids while they are on Spring Break.
Park staff are working jointly with the Cobb County Library System for these offerings. Each program will feature a story-time with a librarian and a ranger-led activity, centered around the week’s theme of “Spring into History.”
Each day’s program will begin in the Visitor Center, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive NW in Kennesaw.
The programs are:
- April 5 at 1 and 2:30 p.m. will be Raptor Rapture. Participants can learn about and observe local birds of prey and how they are perfectly adapted to survive and hunt. This hour-long program features live raptors, interactive demonstrations and is led by Beth Thomson with Blue Ridge Raptors Educational Programs.
- April 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Creature Comforts. This program is about the habitats and animals that call Kennesaw Mountain home.
- April 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Awesome Outdoors. Participants can find out for how awesome nature can be. The program will teach techniques to enjoy the outdoors in fun and safe ways.
- April 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be CCC Dream Team. Participants can learn all about the Civilian Conservation Corps and how they worked hard to develop Kennesaw Mountain, as well as many other national parks.
- April 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be 19th Century Fun and Games. Participants can learn about the music, games and stories about life during the Civil War.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park charges a per-vehicle entrance fee. A daily pass is $5 and a park-specific annual pass is $40.
The America the Beautiful Interagency Passes serve as a valid entrance pass as well. Pass holders should display their entrance pass on their car dashboard or from a rear-view mirror hangtag. Digital pass purchases can be made through Recreation.gov. The online sale is tied to a vehicle license plate number for compliance purposes.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.