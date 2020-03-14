Even though Spring Arts Fest 2020 at the Mable House Arts Center on March 21 has been cancelled due to public health concerns, you can still enjoy and support the artists that would have exhibited.
“Spring Arts Fest was canceled out of an abundance of caution for our participants, guests and all who were involved,” said Robert Edwards, Amphitheatre General Manager.
Springs Arts Fest 2020 is a festival that was started last year. “It was to begin the summer activities for the complex featuring local vetted artists,” Edwards said.
The event was to feature a variety of art forms such as visual arts, textile arts, and pottery.
“People can support the artists and see the wonderful lineup of artists by visiting their websites,” Edwards said.
“Once the public health concerns are resolved, we hope that everyone will visit the Mable House Complex and enjoy the wonderful activities we have planned,” Edwards said.
Artists include:
Mariella Owens Pottery: www.mariellaspottery.com
East Cobb Quilters Guild/Georgia Friendship Quilters Guild www.georgiafriendshipquiltersguild.com www.ecqg.com
Possum Country: IG: possumcountry
Fairy Garden Mother: fairygardenmother-com.3dcartstores.com
Twisting Smiles: FB: twistingsmiles
CC Creations: FB:CCs-Crystal-Creations-1491625591132182
Heidi Hunt Art: FB: HeidiHuntArt // IG: heidi_color
Southern Woods Soap Co: FB:southernwoodssoapco
The Happy Kat: IG: the_happykat
Scribbler Experiment: FB: ScribblerExperiment // IG: scribblerex
Lemuel White: www.woodcraftsbylemuel.com
Olivia Ludwick Art: IG: #olivialudwickart
A Faerie Affaire: FB: fairyhomeandgarden
Designs by Diane: FB: designsbydianeshop // IG: broomdiane
Mama Dinosews: FB & IG: mamadinosews
So Phi Beauty Beads: IG: SoPhiBeautyBeads // FB: So Phi Beauty Beads
Sam Fogarty: FB: Samuel Fogarty
Peggy's Profitable Pieces: www.peggysprofitablepieces.com
Dapper Donkey Tumblers: FB: dapperdonkeytumblers
Hallie's Hoops: IG: hallieshoops
Just Loafin Around Custom Creations: FB:justloafinaroundcustomcreations
Allyria's Boutique & Creations: IG: abcboutique_ // Twitter: abcboutique
Art from Energy: FB & IG: ArtFromEnergy
