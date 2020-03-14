Even though Spring Arts Fest 2020 at the Mable House Arts Center on March 21 has been cancelled due to public health concerns, you can still enjoy and support the artists that would have exhibited.

“Spring Arts Fest was canceled out of an abundance of caution for our participants, guests and all who were involved,” said Robert Edwards, Amphitheatre General Manager.

Springs Arts Fest 2020 is a festival that was started last year. “It was to begin the summer activities for the complex featuring local vetted artists,” Edwards said.

The event was to feature a variety of art forms such as visual arts, textile arts, and pottery.

“People can support the artists and see the wonderful lineup of artists by visiting their websites,” Edwards said.

“Once the public health concerns are resolved, we hope that everyone will visit the Mable House Complex and enjoy the wonderful activities we have planned,” Edwards said.

Artists include:

Mariella Owens Pottery: www.mariellaspottery.com

East Cobb Quilters Guild/Georgia Friendship Quilters Guild www.georgiafriendshipquiltersguild.com www.ecqg.com

Possum Country: IG: possumcountry

Fairy Garden Mother: fairygardenmother-com.3dcartstores.com

Twisting Smiles: FB: twistingsmiles

CC Creations: FB:CCs-Crystal-Creations-1491625591132182

Heidi Hunt Art: FB: HeidiHuntArt // IG: heidi_color

Southern Woods Soap Co: FB:southernwoodssoapco

The Happy Kat: IG: the_happykat

Scribbler Experiment: FB: ScribblerExperiment // IG: scribblerex

Lemuel White: www.woodcraftsbylemuel.com

Olivia Ludwick Art: IG: #olivialudwickart

A Faerie Affaire: FB: fairyhomeandgarden

Designs by Diane: FB: designsbydianeshop // IG: broomdiane

Mama Dinosews: FB & IG: mamadinosews

So Phi Beauty Beads: IG: SoPhiBeautyBeads // FB: So Phi Beauty Beads

Sam Fogarty: FB: Samuel Fogarty

Peggy's Profitable Pieces: www.peggysprofitablepieces.com

Dapper Donkey Tumblers: FB: dapperdonkeytumblers

Hallie's Hoops: IG: hallieshoops

Just Loafin Around Custom Creations: FB:justloafinaroundcustomcreations

Allyria's Boutique & Creations: IG: abcboutique_ // Twitter: abcboutique

Art from Energy: FB & IG: ArtFromEnergy

 
