Cobb PARKS spring adult softball leagues are currently underway.
Men's and coed leagues are held at Kennworth Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Terrill Mill Park hosts games on Tuesdays through Thursdays and teams at the Al Bishop Softball Complex play on Sundays through Wednesdays.
Cobb PARKS offer leagues for all skill sets, rookie to competitive. There are currently 113 teams participating in the spring adult season.
Cobb PARKS also has kickball, cornhole, flag football and ultimate frisbee leagues that begin in April. Ultimate frisbee will be played on Mondays at Terrell Mill Park. Flag Football will be played on Sundays and Wednesdays at Fair Oaks. Kickball and cornhole will be played on Thursdays at Al Bishop Softball Complex.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/recreation/adult-athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.