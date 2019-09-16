The inaugural Sprayberry High School Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 26 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Sprayberry's football field and stadium area, 2525 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
The community festival, which benefits the Sprayberry High School Foundation, will feature school clubs and sponsors hosting a “truck or treat” booth with candy and interactive fun for children of all ages. There will be festival food and a kid’s zone with interactive inflatables, giant slides, obstacle courses and bounces. Local school choruses will perform.
Participants can also dress up in their best costume and join in a costume contest with prizes for the winners.
Admission and parking are free. Unlimited rides are $7 per person.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or e-mail billwatson@jrmmanagement.com.
