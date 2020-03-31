When the enemy is a disease, our clinicians become our soldiers. We must provide them with the resources they need to help serve patients and win this war we find ourselves in. At a local and regional level, specialty hospitals must look to partner with community general hospitals to help them create more capacity, more concentrated expertise and to avoid forgetting the millions of other patients during this crisis. The pressure on these precious resources will get worse before getting better and this mobilization needs to occur immediately.
Our current situation is like a complex patient with multi-organ failure who develops an acute infection; we need to diagnose and treat the infection, but we cannot afford to ignore the other organs for too long or this can be deadly. In order to do this, members of the larger healthcare ecosystem must come together to ensure there is no disruption for those impacted by COVID as well as the tens of millions suffering from other acute conditions including cardiac disease, cancer and stroke. This pandemic will not pass in two weeks and those conditions will eventually backlog into a “double hump” of clinical shortage that will quickly worsen morbidity and mortality for those conditions.
Fundamentally, as a system, we must do three things:
♦ Maximally utilize regional capacity at hospitals equipped to handle the massive amount of respiratory illness and infectious disease seen in the COVID pandemic.
♦ Ensure acute care and specialty hospitals step up and free up capacity so the above centers can continue to maximize capacity, speed, separation and focused expertise.
♦ Avoid the “double hump” of clinical shortage on a system which will have a debt-load of non-COVID clinical cases to tend to with a sick, burned out clinical workforce.
In order to do this, traditional competition must be set aside and all members of the larger health care ecosystem must come together and function as a unified army. While people across the country continue to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID and “flatten the curve,” hospitals must partner together to ensure we achieve the greatest access, capacity and speed for patients.
Ultimately, “flattening the curve” is contingent on having enough capacity – beds, ICUs, supplies, clinicians – to handle the spike in need. At the same time, certain centers are more capable and expert at handling certain conditions which are not going to go away (heart conditions, stroke, cancer and necessary surgeries). Large health systems are generally skilled at treating many conditions such as infectious diseases, while specialty hospitals are particularly adept at treating specific conditions. This is exactly what each should be focusing on during this pandemic. Unfortunately, there is a scenario where each type of hospital attempts to do everything, which is untenable.
A preferred scenario during this moment in time is transitioning patients needing oncology or surgical care (and potentially the physicians administering that care) to specialty hospitals to free up capacity at their home health system to focus on the inevitable surge in COVID patients. In this patients-first spirit, our hospital team in Atlanta has been in conversation with the governor’s office, Georgia Hospital Association, HomeTown Health and others to offer their support and collaboration in meeting the needs of cancer patients across the state.
Our local community hospitals are quite literally on the front lines in this fight, and there are some immediate steps we must take to support our brothers and sisters in arms.
Embrace an open-door policy and take on any cancer or surgery patient coming to a specialty hospital to alleviate the impact disruptions in care have on a patient’s emotional and physical state and reduce the risk of exposing a higher risk patient population to COVID.
Leverage telehealth to remain engaged with the patients who cannot and should not travel to facilities for their regular appointments and to connect with care teams when displaced patients come to specialty care hospitals for care.
Start taking on ICU and general surgery cases at specialty cancer hospitals and cross credential each other to enable doctors from the local hospital to care for a patient at the specialty hospital.
As clinicians, we always focus on the patients in greatest immediate need, which in this current crisis would seem to be COVID patients. But we must not lose sight of the tens of millions of other patients who also need our assistance now. There is an enormous imperative for specialty institutions to bring in reinforcements to their local community hospitals that need beds and resources, by treating their non-COVID patients as their own until we get through this current crisis. Working together, we can all find the light through the darkness and ensure our patients remain vigilant as we walk down this unprecedented path together.
