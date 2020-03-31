Pat A. Basu, MD, MBA, is President and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc., which includes the Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Comprehensive Cancer Care Network of hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers as well as new business ventures designed to expand access to the Mother Standard® of care at the heart of the CTCA® model. He also serves as a member of the national Board of Directors at CTCA.